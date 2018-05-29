Story Hoodline — Interested in exploring what’s new downtown? From a burger and smoothie joint to an architecturally ambitious New American eatery in Beacon Park, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open their doors in this area of Detroit.

Brome Modern Eatery

607 Shelby St.

PHOTO: NICHOLAS M./YELP

Brome Modern Eatery is a spot to score burgers, salads and milkshakes as well as juice and smoothies. The downtown location is the second for the Dearborn-based restaurant, as we previously reported.

Founder Sam Abbas aims to keep the new location’s focus on grass-fed, non-GMO beef and healthy sides, with burgers like the Dante’s Heaven (turkey bacon, ghost pepper jack cheese, braised onion, cherry pepper relish and sweet habanero) and sides like the sweet potato puffs or the Farmer’s Market salad.

Plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are also on the menu, as are a variety of milkshakes for customers looking for a sweet treat. But healthier drinks are on offer at the Balence juice bar, like the Pina Kale-ata, with kale, pineapple, avocado, Granny Smith apples, spinach, kiwi and coconut water. (You can check out the full menu here and the juice bar menu here.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out of two reviews, Brome Modern Eatery is off to a strong start.

“I had the vegan patty and it was so delicious! The tater tots were just as delicious. They put a lot of love into the food,” said Yelper Sierra B. “I’ll definitely come back more often now that they’re located downtown.”

And Yelper Nicholas M., who reviewed Brome Modern Eatery on May 5, wrote, “Incredible shakes. The European Cookie Butter Shake is probably the best one I’ve ever had, anywhere.”

Brome Modern Eatery is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. The Balence juice bar opens earlier each day (8 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends) but closes at the same time.

Noodle Art

555 E. Lafayette Ave.

Noodle Art, located at 555 E. Lafayette Ave in the Greektown Casino-Hotel, is a ramen and Asian fusion restaurant, where executive chef Hai-Ying Bushey is serving up classic Japanese dishes with a pan-Asian flair.

On the menu are ramen bowls like the Champon ramen with soft-shell crab, shrimp dumplings, Napa cabbage and ginger paste. Starters include the steak tataki with seared wagyu beef and pickled shiitake mushrooms.

Or diners can chow down on the house specialty gyuudon (beef bowl over rice), with miso-mustard beef short rib, kimchi, bok choy and mushroom fried rice.

Noodle Art currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews in its early days.

Yelper Justin O., who reviewed Noodle Art on May 5, wrote, “This is the first time that we’ve had ramen like this and we weren’t disappointed. The food was extremely good. The drinks were strong as well!”

Mike T. reported that no trace of smoke from the casino interfered with the dining experience, and said of the steak tataki appetizer, “The wagyu beef was cooked a perfect medium rare and the crisp garlic slivers, pickled shiitakes and the marinade were perfect complements.”

Noodle Art is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Populace Coffee

1509 Broadway St.

PHOTO: POPULACE COFFEE/YELP

Populace Coffee is a Bay City-based coffee roastery and coffee shop now offering its signature coffee, espresso drinks and tea from a second location inside the lobby of the Siren Hotel.

As well as espresso drinks made from its house-roasted beans, Populace offers the beans in individual bags, separated by origin and preparation, for customers to take home. It also sells its beans wholesale.

Populace Coffee currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive start.

“It’s the cutest little coffee shop! Not a huge menu but perfect for a little pick-me-up. … They also have a small selection of Sister Pie treats (always a score) in case you need a snack!” wrote Yelper Samantha H., who was also impressed with the lobby’s sitting area. “There are velvet couches and vintage decor. I felt like I walked into a Wes Anderson film and I was in love!”

Yanjun T. agreed, “I have to say this place is so pretty and cozy. And the matcha latte is good.”

Populace Coffee is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

Lumen Detroit

1903 Grand River Ave.

PHOTO: LUMEN DETROIT/YELP

Lumen is an upscale New American restaurant and cocktail bar in Beacon Park whose striking glass-walled design and great views are a collaboration between park owner DTE Energy and the LePage family of restaurateurs, as we previously reported.

Executive chef Gabby Milton is offering fare like the pan-seared salmon over quinoa, tomato and asparagus with a chimichurri herb sauce; an andouille and Italian sausage duo; and a New York strip steak with bearnaise butter and frites. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Lumen Detroit’s current rating of four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp indicates a generally positive response from users.

“I love this new addition to Grand River! It’s beautiful and open, and I hear the rooftop is opening up?” wrote Yelper Carolyn E. “I ordered the mac and cheese, which is an excellent choice for $8. … The service was excellent, views of the sunset stunning; a great place.”

Josh B. was more cautious, saying, “If the weather [is] nice this place would be a stellar hangout for food and drink. But the inside seating area is small. When it started to rain they didn’t have anything inside for our party so we had to go across the street to get dinner.”

Lumen Detroit is open from 3–11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 3–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

