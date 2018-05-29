Story Hoodline — Looking for a delicious traditional American meal near you?

We crunched the numbers to find the best high-end traditional American restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Joe Muer Seafood

PHOTO: ADRIENNE A./YELP

Topping the list is Joe Muer Seafood, an upscale restaurant serving seafood, sushi and traditional American fare from the first floor of the GM Renaissance Center downtown. With windows overlooking the Detroit River, Joe Muer boasts four stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp.

Owned by Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, Joe Muer Seafood features a raw bar, Sunday brunch and more than 200 bottles of wine from around the world. The popularity of the Detroit restaurant at 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, led to the opening of a second location in Bloomfield Hills last year.

On the menu, look for seared sea scallops with grapefruit, radish and asparagus, steamed mussels, Boston clam chowder, broiled Lake Superior whitefish and Amish roasted chicken with grilled vegetables. (See the full menu here.)

2. Grey Ghost Detroit

PHOTO: MIKE M./YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Grey Ghost Detroit, which is situated at 47 Watson St. near Little Caesars Arena. Earning four stars out of 421 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American spot — with a dark wood interior, dim lighting and outdoor patio — has proved to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The bar and restaurant says the Grey Ghost name is “a nod to the alias of the most notorious rum-running pirate on the Detroit River during the Prohibition era.”

Menu offerings include fried bologna on a cheddar waffle, Chicago-style oysters, Alaskan halibut with a black bean ragout, jerk chicken wings with smoked blue cheese and duck breast with strawberry-rhubarb barbecue sauce and collard greens. (Find the rest of the menu here.) Wash it all down with one of the handcrafted cocktails from beverage director Will Lee.

3. Grille Room at the Detroit Club

PHOTO: STEVE T./YELP

Head downtown to check out the Grille Room at 712 Cass Ave. in the historic Detroit Club.

Eater Detroit reports that the 64-seat restaurant opened in January with a full bar and a 2,500-bottle deep wine cellar.

Standout menu items include a bone marrow appetizer, 14-ounce veal chop, leg of lamb with roasted root vegetables, grilled lobster with herb butter and mushroom risotto with white wine nettle purée.

