Story Hoodline — Ready to check out the newest businesses to open in Detroit? From an upscale American restaurant and cocktail bar to an artisanal coffee roastery, read on for a rundown of the freshest destinations to arrive near you.

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

PHOTO: EMPIRE KITCHEN AND COCKTAILS/YELP

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails is a cocktail bar and New American eatery that recently opened at 3148 Woodward Ave. in Brush Park. Executive chef Aaron Lowen is serving up elevated versions of American classics like the spicy chicken sandwich with pimento cheese, pickles and buttermilk dressing, that are already drawing early praise from Yelpers.

At the bar, signature cocktails include the Peaches and Dream, a concoction of Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, peach simple syrup, limoncello and lemon juice. Diners can finish the meal with desserts such as the monkey bread with vanilla glaze.

Noodle Art

PHOTO: NOODLE ART/YELP

A new addition downtown, Noodle Art is a Japanese restaurant serving ramen and more that’s located at 555 E. Lafayette Ave in the Greektown Casino-Hotel.

Yelpers praise the fusion Champon ramen with soft-shell crab, shrimp dumplings, Napa cabbage and ginger paste, as well as the steak tataki appetizer with seared wagyu beef and pickled shiitake mushrooms.

Populace Coffee

PHOTO: YANJUN T./YELP

Head over to 1509 Broadway St. and you’ll find Populace Coffee, inside the lobby of the Siren Hotel. The location in downtown Detroit is the second for the Bay City-based coffee roastery and shop.

In addition to coffee, tea and espresso drinks made from its house-roasted beans, Populace offers its freshly roasted coffee in individual bags and wholesale, separated by origin and preparation.

