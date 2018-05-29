Filed Under:Quicken

DETROIT (AP) – Quicken Loans is introducing computer coding to 5,000 Detroit students.

The mortgage lender says Code(D)etroit will teach modern coding fundamentals to 1,250 students each day, beginning June 18, during the Techstars Startup Week Detroit.

Quicken Loans is partnering with Detroit-based technology training institute Grand Circus. Grand Circus will work with Quicken Loans to find and train volunteer instructors for the code training.

Laura Grannemann is vice president of the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund. She says the company is “hyper-focused on building education programs” that will prepare Detroit students for tomorrow’s jobs.

