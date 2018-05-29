Story Hoodline — Visiting Corktown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a microbrewery offering pub fare to a deli that smokes its meats in-house.

We crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Corktown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop

Topping the list is artisan deli, bar and café Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop. Located at 1300 Porter St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 733 reviews on Yelp.

Mudgie’s says it makes everything from scratch, from the ketchup to the corned beef. Piled high with meat that’s roasted in-house, look for sandwiches like the Brooklyn (beef brisket, cherrywood smoked bacon, Sriracha beer cheese and caramelized onions on a kaiser roll) or the chicken breast with jerk mayo on an onion roll. Stop in for brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for eggs Benedict, bread pudding or a sausage gravy skillet.

Wash it all down with a cocktail, boutique wine or choose from a selection of more than 100 beers.

2. Batch Brewing Company

Next up is Batch Brewing Company, a microbrewery featuring a taproom and pub fare at 1400 Porter St. With 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite.

Co-owners Stephen Roginson and Jason Williams opened the brewery in 2015 after leaving corporate careers, the business explains on its website.

Ten beers are on tap, including a German pilsner, cocktail-inspired sour ale and a double-milkshake IPA (India pale ale) brewed with mango, passion fruit and milk sugar. Dining in? Try the gator gumbo with crawfish and andouille sausage, pork belly on a Mexican baguette or the fried pork skin in Thai chili sauce.

3. Detroit Institute of Bagels

Another top choice, Detroit Institute of Bagels at 1236 Michigan Ave. boils and bakes its popular bagels to give them the coveted chewy texture. Yelpers are fans of the made-from-scratch offerings, giving the shop 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews.

Seven types of bagels are offered daily, including plain, sesame and cinnamon raisin, along with small-batch options such as rosemary olive oil and jalapeño cheddar. On the breakfast and lunch menu, look for sandwiches with smoked salmon, chorizo, pickled roasted beets and more.

4. Ottava Via

In the mood for homemade Italian dishes in a laid-back, casual setting? Look no further than Ottava Via, a neighborhood go-to with four stars out of 455 Yelp reviews. With summer approaching, head over to 1400 Michigan Ave. to check out the patio seating and outdoor bocce ball court.

Start off with the arancini (rice balls stuffed with prosciutto and taleggio cheese), the pecorino cheese plate with Italian bread, pear slices and spiced truffle honey, or one of the many antipasti platters. For dinner, offerings include carbonara with pancetta, Tuscan braised short rib on a bed of mascarpone polenta and seared branzino topped with salsa verde.

5. Bobcat Bonnie’s

Gastropub Bobcat Bonnie’s is serving up American fare with a global twist at 1800 Michigan Ave. Named for one of the owner’s grandmothers, the popular spot has earned four stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp.

Bobcat Bonnie’s has a wide-ranging drink list, with rotating drafts, wines and seasonal cocktails. On the menu, look for brunch items, shareable plates, salads, sandwiches and entrees such as bacon-wrapped meatloaf and house-battered cod with tarragon aioli.

6. Lady of the House

Finally, there’s Lady of the House, a local favorite that’s been in the national spotlight after being named one of GQ’s Best New Restaurants in America in April. With 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews, stop by 1426 Bagley Ave. to see what makes this New American spot so special.

Helmed by chef Kate Williams, the restaurant — with dark wood floors, a stone fireplace and an inviting ambiance — says its goal is “to provide an unforgettable dinner party every night.”

For dinner, standout items include the Parisian ham with dijon butter and fermented honey, the prime rib for two with cauliflower and horseradish risotto and the Irish coffee cocktail spiked with whiskey.

