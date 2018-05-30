By Liz Parker

Detroit has a wide variety of cuisines from which to choose, including fish. Since we live near the Great Lakes, there is often fresh fish to be found, ranging from perch to whitefish, to fresh sushi. Check out this list for the best places to eat in the area if you’re craving fish.

Noble Fish

45 E. 14 Mile Road

Clawson, MI 48017

(248) 607-0655

www.noblefish.syvatta.com

If you’re a sushi fan and you haven’t heard of Noble Fish, you might be living under a rock, as it’s famous in the metro Detroit area for its sushi. It’s owned by the same owners as One World Market, in Novi, but is more convenient for those who live in the east side suburbs, such as Clawson or Troy. The sushi is among the freshest in the area, and the store is both a restaurant and a market; the restaurant portion is very tiny so you may have a wait, but it will be worth it. If you don’t feel like waiting, there is pre-made sushi for purchase near the cash registers, too.

Big Fish Seafood Bistro

700 Town Center Drive

Dearborn, MI 48126

(313) 336-6350

Big Fish is part of the Muer Seafood Restaurants group, which also includes Gandy Dancer in Ann Arbor, and is known for consistently serving fresh fish. Its menu has a “Today’s Catch” section, ranging from whitefish to perch to trout, and the rest of its menu has a variety of fish, including scallops, shrimp, and crab legs. If you visit the restaurant with a non-fish eater, there are also pasta, chicken, and steak options.

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell St.

Detroit, MI 48223

(313) 533-0950

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips is known by the locals as having the best fish and chips in the Detroit area. It’s located on Fenkell St., near the corner of Fenkell and Lahser, and its fish is flown in daily from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Its famous fish and chips are $10.95 and include Idaho potatoes, tartar sauce, and coleslaw. If you’d prefer just the fish (no chips), they offer a reduced price of $9.70. The menu also includes fish combos and even non-fish dishes like burgers and chicken.

Pat O’Briens Tavern

22385 E. 10 Mile Road

St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Pat O’Briens is located in St. Clair Shores and is known for its fried perch. Its perch dinner is $17.99 and is served with your choice of side, fresh lemon, and tartar sauce. You can also add four pieces of perch to any meal, for $6.99. Pat O’Briens also serves fish like walleye, salmon, and smelt, and whitefish, and has a large variety of pasta, as well.

Logan

115 W. Washington St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 327-2312

Logan is located in downtown Ann Arbor, and is “based on Chef Thad Gilles’ interpretation of ‘New American’ cuisine.” The restaurant opened in November 2004 and is named after Thad’s son, Logan. Chef Gilles also worked at Zingerman’s Deli for ten years, before opening Logan. Fish entrees range from salmon, to perch tempura, to shrimp and grits, and non-fish entrees include bourbon pork tenderloin, leg of lamb, samosas, and more.

