DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Bob Bashara’s appeal of a Court of Appeals ruling to uphold his convictions in his wife’s 2012 murder. The Michigan Court of Appeals announced its ruling to uphold the convictions in September 2017 when he was found guilty for hiring a developmentally disabled handyman to murder his wife Jane Bashara. Bashara appealed that judgment, but the high court has denied his appeal.

The high court released a pithy statement about the decision: ” … because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court,” reads a statement from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The former Grosse Pointe Park businessman was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed. Bashara also was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for a solicitation of murder conviction, 1 to 5 years in prison for an obstruction of justice conviction, and 2 to 10 years in prison for bribing, intimidating, or interfering with a witness conviction, according to court records.

Bashara appealed his convictions and life sentence, claiming his rights were violated by an ineffective defense. He also claimed he was denied a fair trial.

