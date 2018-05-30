MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) – About 1,700 business, political and civil leaders are gathering on Mackinac Island for an annual policy conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The four-day meeting began Tuesday with receptions and orientation but kicks into gear Wednesday.

Main themes include whether Michigan is prepared competitively for major business investment, how to make the state ready for disruption from the autonomous vehicle industry and restoring trust in government, media and business.

A debate featuring the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates also will be held on the island. Two Democrats, Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar, have unveiled policy initiatives to talk up at the conference.