Sarasota — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21 people during an Operation Intercept V, an initiative to protect Sarasota County children from online predators.

The suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 58, responded to internet-based ads, online apps or social media sites and engaged in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the suspects promised to stay with a 14-year-old child if he impregnated her while another agreed to have sex with who he believed was a 12-year-old. More than four of the men brought condoms and some offered to bring drugs. Several suspects sent explicit photos. They all traveled with the intent to have sex with a male or female child, according to deputies.

“You would think the frequency of Internet predator operations here in Sarasota County and surrounding jurisdictions would reduce the number of criminals prowling online for the sole purpose of sexually exploiting children,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “Unfortunately, for some reason, they still think it’s OK to disrupt our community and the children within it. Let this be a reminder for parents to stay cognizant of what their children are doing in this new age of technology. Remember to be a parent. It’s OK to ask questions.”

The six-day operation resulted in 21 arrests.

