FERNDALE — The annual Pride festival in Fabulous Ferndale will attract some 15,000 attendees celebrating the LGBTQ community on Saturday in the downtown area for the seventh year in a row. This event is all things diversity and inclusion and a place where year after year locals let their freak flags fly.

The event includes featured DJ’s, dancing, live music, a 5K Rainbow Run, HIV/STI testing, and a mass wedding ceremony taking place on the main stage.

Hundreds of vendors will be on hand as well as local businesses along the main drag flying their rainbow flags in solidarity with Pride’s participants.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Weather

The forecast predicts rain for the days leading up to the event, but Saturday is supposed to be clear skies and temps in the 70s. Here’s a look at the forecast:

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

