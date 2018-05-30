FOWLERVILLE (AP) — A Flint police officer faces a misdemeanor after his off-duty weapon accidentally fired into a gymnasium floor during a wrestling tournament at a Livingston County school.

WHMI-FM reports that 40-year-old Mark Boudreau is charged with careless discharge of a firearm.

A shot was fired May 5 near bleachers inside Fowlerville High School, about 53 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police have said the officer was watching his son compete in the tournament.

Boudreau will be arraigned June 7. Defense attorney Frank Manley on Wednesday called the incident “unfortunate” and said “Lt. Boudreau is an outstanding veteran command officer.”

The Flint Journal reports that Flint police said in a statement that the department “cannot comment on any potential criminal allegations until” it receives “all of the facts at the conclusion of the proceedings.”

