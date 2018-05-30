Comments
MICHIGAN — The 64th annual Fortune 500 list is out, and while the usual suspects dominated the top of the list, 30 companies from Michigan were listed too.
The 500 companies account for $12.8 trillion in revenue — two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product — employ more than 28 million people across the globe. In other words, they’re vital to the global economy.
You’ll recognize many of the top companies — Walmart topped the list for the sixth straight year and Amazon cracked the top 10 — but you might not know all the companies from our state. The highest ranked company in Michigan was General Motors, followed by Ford Motor and Dow DuPont.
Here are all the Fortune 500 companies in Michigan:
- General Motors
Rank: 10
Revenues ($M): $157,311
- Ford Motor
Rank: 11
Revenues ($M): $156,776
- DowDuPont
Rank: 47
Revenues ($M): $62,683
- Penske Automotive Group
Rank: 139
Revenues ($M): $21,389
- Whirlpool
Rank: 140
Revenues ($M): $21,253
