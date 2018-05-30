MICHIGAN — The 64th annual Fortune 500 list is out, and while the usual suspects dominated the top of the list, 30 companies from Michigan were listed too.

The 500 companies account for $12.8 trillion in revenue — two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product — employ more than 28 million people across the globe. In other words, they’re vital to the global economy.

You’ll recognize many of the top companies — Walmart topped the list for the sixth straight year and Amazon cracked the top 10 — but you might not know all the companies from our state. The highest ranked company in Michigan was General Motors, followed by Ford Motor and Dow DuPont.

Here are all the Fortune 500 companies in Michigan:

General Motors

Rank: 10

Revenues ($M): $157,311

Rank: 11

Revenues ($M): $156,776

Rank: 47

Revenues ($M): $62,683

Rank: 139

Revenues ($M): $21,389

Rank: 140

Revenues ($M): $21,253

