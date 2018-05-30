MICHIGAN — It was a deadly weekend this Memorial Day holiday, according to Michigan State Police, whose reports indicate that a total of 15 people in Michigan lost their lives in 11 separate traffic crashes from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

That’s an increase compared to last year’s 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, where 10 people lost their lives in 10 crashes over the course of the weekend.

In the 15 deadly crashes, preliminary investigations by police have concluded that:

Restraints were not used in one and unknown in four.

Alcohol use was a known factor in two of the deadly crashes.

Five involved motorcycles; a helmet was worn in two and it is unknown if a helmet was used in three.

One victim was a pedestrian.

