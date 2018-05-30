METRO DETROIT — Taco Bell just announced that it was awarding $3 million in Live Más Scholarships to 300 students, and four of them are from the Detroit area. They collectively won $35,000, and were chosen out of the 8,000 young people who applied to this year’s scholarship.

Here’s a look at the winners:

Robin Ryce from Detroit (won $10,000)

Robin hopes to use her passion for engineering to improve society through innovation. She also hopes to inspire more women and minorities to go into the field of engineering. Robin is a freshman in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan. Check out Robin’s application video here.

Jenna Battani from Macomb (won $10,000)

Being immersed in the deaf community her whole life, Jenna hopes to use her passion for sign language to provide increased access to interpreters in hospitals. She will pursue a degree in American Sign Language Interpreting at Rochester Institute of Technology. Check out Jenna’s application video here.

