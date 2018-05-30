HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A high school softball coach in Macomb County is being accused of sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old female player via social media, according to authorities. Jared Harris, 23, of Fraser, was the junior varsity softball coach at Anchor Bay High School. Harris and the rest of the team were part of a group chat on a social messaging application, but he started to send private messages to a 15-year-old player, police said.

Harris is accused of making sexual comments and sending pictures of himself in private messages to the girl, which began about a month ago, police said.

Macomb County detectives investigated the case, searched several social media accounts and forwarded their findings to prosecutors. A warrant was issued for Harris on one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

