Filed Under:lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Police say more than a dozen protesters have been arrested after refusing to leave the rotunda of the Michigan Capitol.

Michigan State Police say in a statement about 125 people were on the floor off the Capitol rotunda Tuesday afternoon and were required to leave the building when it closed at 5 p.m. Police say 19 refused and were arrested for trespassing.

The protest was part of the “Michigan Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.” On Tuesday, protesters sought to raise interest in issues related to war, militarism and national priorities. Police say those arrested were given appearance citations, so they weren’t jailed.

The same group protested May 21 at the Grand Tower building in Lansing, where 16 arrests were made. Weekly protests are planned through mid-June.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen