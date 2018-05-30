Jim Lively – Program Director at The Michigan Land Institute. Talking about shutting down Line 5 that runs parallel to the Mackinac Bridge under the Straits
Mackinac Bridge
Carol Cain in front of Mackinac Bridge
Pipeline 5 Protest in Mackinaw City
Carol interviewing Congresswoman Debbie Dingell
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel Talking Regional Transportation
Grand Hotel Owner, Dan Musser Talking Grand Hotel And Mackinac Island Being Named Top Travel Destination
Nicholas Vitti, Superintendent Detroit Public Schools Community District
Doug Rothwell, CEO Business Leaders for Michigan
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans talking about Regional Transportation
Governor Rick Synder and First Lady Sue Snyder
The Snyder’s summing up their last 8 years
Senator Debbie Stabenow Talking About Her Farm Bill
Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer
Senator Gary Peters Talking About The Future Of Mobility
Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Schuette
Gubernatorial Candidate Shri Thanedar
Mayor Mike Duggan talking about the car insurance in Detroit
Joe Shorts, Owner of Shorts Brewing Company, talking about Pipeline 5 and how an oil spill in the Straits would impact the region.
The Grand Hotel