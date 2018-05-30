Filed Under:Mackinac
img 0106 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Jim Lively – Program Director at The Michigan Land Institute. Talking about shutting down Line 5 that runs parallel to the Mackinac Bridge under the Straits

img 0108 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Mackinac Bridge

img 0110 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Carol Cain in front of Mackinac Bridge

img 0112 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Pipeline 5 Protest in Mackinaw City

img 0119 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Carol interviewing Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

img 0121 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel Talking Regional Transportation

img 01281 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Grand Hotel Owner, Dan Musser Talking Grand Hotel And Mackinac Island Being Named Top Travel Destination

img 0129 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Nicholas Vitti, Superintendent Detroit Public Schools Community District

img 0130 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Doug Rothwell, CEO Business Leaders for Michigan

img 0133 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans talking about Regional Transportation

img 0136 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Governor Rick Synder and First Lady Sue Snyder

img 0137 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

The Snyder’s summing up their last 8 years

img 0140 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Senator Debbie Stabenow Talking About Her Farm Bill

img 0142 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer

img 0145 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Senator Gary Peters Talking About The Future Of Mobility

img 0147 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Schuette

img 0148 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Gubernatorial Candidate Shri Thanedar

img 0149 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Mayor Mike Duggan talking about the car insurance in Detroit

img 0153 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

Joe Shorts, Owner of Shorts Brewing Company, talking about Pipeline 5 and how an oil spill in the Straits would impact the region.

img 0160 Scenes For The Annual Mackinac Policy Conference

The Grand Hotel

