LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder’s Marshall Plan for Talent has been granted $100 million in funding from the Michigan Senate.

Lawmakers voted 30-2 Wednesday to establish a talent investment fund within the state’s Higher Education Student Loan Authority for the upcoming fiscal year.

The money would be funneled into initiatives to promote talent development in Michigan, mainly through support for technical and skills-based learning and partnerships between businesses and schools.

The two-bill package now heads to the House, which last month dinged Snyder’s $100-million goal by 25 percent in its budget.

Snyder, a term-limited Republican, unveiled the plan earlier this year and has said it is his top priority during his final year of leading a state that has seen a steadily deflating talent pool since the Great Recession.

