Story Hoodline — Looking for a sublime breakfast or brunch? Whether you’re battling a hangover with diner fare or seeking a luxurious morning meal, there’s a Detroit restaurant for you.

We crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Dime Store

PHOTO: DIME STORE/YELP

Topping the list is Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., downtown, this upscale diner is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 967 reviews on Yelp.

Situated in the Chrysler House skyscraper (formerly the Dime Building), the 75-seat spot serves up housemade items like blueberry lavender French toast, seasonal veggie hash, or cannoli waffles (malted Belgian waffles with a sweet cannoli filling, chocolate ganache, candied lemon zest and pistachio crumble).

2. Selden Standard

PHOTO: ALYSSA R./YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Selden Standard, situated at 3921 2nd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 819 reviews on Yelp, this New American restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

Selden Standard creates a rotating menu of fresh fare, partnering with dozens of local farms. Recent brunch offerings include balsamic mushroom toast with housemade ricotta, smoked brisket hash and buttermilk pancakes with brown-butter apples. To pair with your meal, there’s Anthology coffee and a daily fresh pastry.

3. The Hudson Cafe

PHOTO: KATTRINA H./YELP

Downtown’s The Hudson Cafe, located at 1241 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 746 reviews.

Popular options at this “eclectic and modern” brunch spot include red velvet pancakes, corned beef hash and eggs Benedict with cheesy grits. Yelpers give extra praise to the massive portions of food and friendly staff.

4. Detroit Institute of Bagels

PHOTO: RINI N./YELP

Detroit Institute of Bagels is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 203 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1236 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

As its name suggests, this Institute is devoted to the study of the bagel arts, with a standard menu of seven different varieties like cinnamon raisin, plain and sesame. Small-batch options, like rosemary olive oil and jalapeño cheddar, make an appearance on the bill of fare as well. And don’t forget the bagel sandwiches, with ingredients like smoked salmon, chorizo and pickled roasted beets.

5. Kuzzos Chicken & Waffles

PHOTO: CHRISTINA Z./YELP

Over in Bagley, check out Kuzzos Chicken & Waffles, which has earned four stars out of 398 reviews on Yelp. You can find this Southern-fried breakfast and brunch spot at 19345 Livernois Ave.

Owner, Detroit native and former NFL player Ron Bartell offers a menu of comfort food, with all-day waffle and breakfast combos, salads and sandwiches. Popular options include the red velvet waffles served with fried chicken and bourbon maple syrup, or the shrimp and grits with bacon. Homemade cornbread, candied yams and collard greens round out the selection of sides.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.