Filed Under:detroit, school closings, weather

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s public schools are closing early for a third-consecutive day because of hot weather.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that classes would end three hours early on Thursday after closing early on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. School field trips will be rescheduled. Updated information is being posted on the district’s website .

Temperatures again were expected to rise to above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. More thunderstorms also are possible.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen