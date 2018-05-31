DETROIT (AP) — Small businesses in the Detroit area with innovative growth plans can compete for $10,000 each.

The deadline to apply for the New Economy Growth Initiative’s Rewarding Ideas for Business Growth Challenge is Friday. Organizers say 26 existing small businesses will receive awards.

A final information session is scheduled Thursday at TechTown in Detroit.

NEIdeas offers grants to for-profit businesses that are at least three years old and located in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. The companies are asked to share their ideas to grow in a straightforward, 400-word application.

Since 2014, NEIdeas has awarded 118 local businesses nearly $2 million and connected hundreds of others to technical assistance opportunities. More than 70 percent of past winners are minority-owned businesses and 60 percent are owned by women.

Click here for more information.