CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old man faced sentencing Thursday morning and was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself with a gun that was dropped on the ground in Clinton Township, according to reports.

Lamonte Odell Johnson, of Mount Clemens, was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearms violations.

Click here to continue.