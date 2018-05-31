Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Detroit if you’ve got $600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11060 E. McNichols Road (LaSalle College Park)

Listed at $575/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 11060 E. McNichols Road.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a stove and closet space.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

18011 Hoover St. (Van Steuban)

Here’s a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 18011 Hoover St. that’s going for $525/month.

On-site management and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The unit includes carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

18059 Hoover St. (Van Steuban)

Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s located at 18059 Hoover St. It’s also listed for $525/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building has assigned parking and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location isn’t very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9501 Iris St. (Barton-McFarland)

Located at 9501 Iris St., here’s a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s listed for $525/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops and large windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

9530 Brace St. (Franklin Park)

Listed at $525/month, this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 9530 Brace St.

The building boasts assigned parking, on-site management, secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.