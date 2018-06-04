Filed Under:community, events, free, Southfield, veterans affairs
SOUTHFIELD (AP) — Information on employment opportunities, housing, Veterans Affairs benefits and more will be available for military veterans during a free forum in Southfield, north of Detroit.

The 2-hour event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Southfield Pavilion. Veterans’ service organizations will attend the forum.

It is sponsored by the 14th Congressional District Veterans Committee, the American Association of Retired Persons, the Southfield Veterans Commission, Southfield Anti-Drug Coalition and The Macon-Thomas chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

