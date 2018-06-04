(CBS Detroit) – What’s the top travel destination in Michigan and how is the tourism industry faring in the Great Lakes State?

Those were among questions Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) answered during an interview with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

The show took a dive into some billion-dollar projects in Detroit and also west side of the state which MEDC is supporting.

Mason also provided an update on the state’s red hot focus on mobility and our autonomous future.

Then, MWF’s CEO Carolyn Cassin, City of Detroit Executive in Charge of Neighborhoods, Charlie Beckham, and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson joined Cain on the round table to talk about the Motor City and also the region.

Cassin, who spoke at the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Conference last week about business and need for more women in leadership positions, elaborated on that.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.