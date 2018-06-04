(CBS DETROIT) Target lovers get ready. The Detroit Free Press reports, Target has just announced that stores across metro Detroit are launching a same-day delivery service for shoppers who want the convenience of having products delivered to their door.

The retail giant has partnered with Shipt, an online delivery marketplace. The new service is expected to roll out June 14th at 31 Metro Detroit stores.

Target customers will be able to visit www.Shipt.com or use the ‘Shipt’ mobile app to shop more than 55,000 groceries, home products, electronics, toys and more.

Customers can join on the website or through the app. Annual memberships cost $99 — and there’s no additional delivery fee. Shoppers who sign up prior to June 14 pay only $49 and get a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more.

Target stores in Livonia, Canton, Westland, Novi, Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Howell, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti are among those partnering with Shipt for same-day delivery.

Shipt also is hiring. To apply, go to the company website and click on “Get Paid To Shop.”

