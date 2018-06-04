MICHIGAN — The wealthiest town in Michigan is Grosse Pointe Shores, where the household income is more than $150,000, according to a new report.

The financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. reviewed median household incomes in every town, city, village, borough or census designated place with a population between 1,000 and 25,000, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

In Grosse Pointe Shores, which has fewer than 3,000 residents, the median household income is more than $100,000 more than the state average, the site says. We know the community to be distinguished by lakefront living, historic mansions like the Edsel and Eleanor Ford house and the local yacht club.

But here’s the entire breakdown for Grosse Pointe Shores and its wealth:

Michigan: Grosse Pointe Shores

Median household income: $151,440 (state: $50,803)

Household incomes of at least $200,000: 33.7 percent (state: 3.8 percent)

Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 70.5 percent (state: 27.4 percent)

Median home value: $431,200 (state: $127,800)

Population: 2,933

