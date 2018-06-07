Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Wayne State University in Detroit says the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease has been identified in cooling towers on three campus buildings and in bathrooms at three other buildings.

shutterstock 1062330320 Bacteria that causes Legionnaires found at campus buildings

The announcement Wednesday follows testing for legionella that took place after an employee who works in the school’s Faculty Administration Building was earlier diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

The school plans more tests. Experts also will help re-evaluate the school’s water treatment and monitoring procedures.

The cooling towers are at Towers Residential Suites, which contains student housing; Purdy/Kresge Library; and the College of Education Building. Disinfection work began Wednesday. The bathrooms, including one in the Faculty Administration Building, are closed.

Legionnaires’ is a pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs via water vapor that’s inhaled.

