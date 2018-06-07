AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Two peacocks are among 71 animals rescued from a southeastern Michigan home.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley says Thursday that the peacocks, 37 cats, nine dogs, 13 chickens and 10 exotic birds were found May 25 in Augusta Township, southwest of Detroit.

The organization says five cockatoos, two macaws and three parrots were being held in a room without light or ventilation. It describes plastic kennels that many of the dogs and cats were locked in as “filthy.”

Animal cruelty and rescue supervisor Melinda Szabelski says the animals “were living in extremely unsanitary and cramped conditions” and that many “were sick and in need of immediate medical care.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.