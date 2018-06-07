Ryan Mayer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s love for golf is well known. He’s played in several pro-am events and even played a Web.com tour event last August. Curry doesn’t only golf during the off-season though, as seen by the fact that he’s posted two scores to the USGA Handicap Index this month.

According to Golf Channel, Curry posted a pair of 71s to his handicap index during the NBA Finals. In addition to posting the round scores, a photo surfaced on Snapchat of Curry on the golf course the day before Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

.@StephenCurry30 gettin some golf in yesterday. Obviously not concerned with the Cavs tonight pic.twitter.com/flYEp2gXfR — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 6, 2018

The rounds of 71 are three strokes lower than the 74-74 that Curry posted in that Web.com tour event in August. The golf doesn’t seem to have affected Curry’s performance, as he’s averaging 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds and the Warriors have jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the Finals. Game 4 is set for Friday night.