PONTIAC (AP) — Authorities say the body of a suspected homicide victim has been found along with bloody clothing at a suburban Detroit lake.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says deputies responded to Osmun Lake in Pontiac after bloody clothing with a possible bullet hole was found at Stanley Park. They also saw tire tracks and crash damage as well as drag marks and a trail of blood.

The trail of blood ended on a dock and divers on Thursday found the body of a 20-year-old Pontiac man.

The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing after recently being seen getting into a black car. Parts of that car, which had been reported stolen, were found at Stanley Park and the car itself was found in Scott Lake in nearby Waterford Township.

