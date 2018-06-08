Education and high-paying jobs go hand-in-hand. It’s no secret that doctors, lawyers and software engineers take home a lot more dough than fast-food workers, cashiers and cab drivers. And by 2020, 35 percent of job openings will require at least a bachelor’s degree and 30 percent will require some college or an associate’s degree, according to a report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

With that in mind, it might surprise you to find out that Michigan ranks 30th in the country when it comes to per-student spending on public colleges and universities, according to the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. In fact, Michigan spent $6,508 per student during the fiscal year 2017, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers’ annual report, “State Higher Education Finance: FY 2017.”

That’s $1,134 less than the national average of $7,642 per student. But, Michigan takes in the most tuitiion revenue of any state in the nation, according to the report.

