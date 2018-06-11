Filed Under:detroit, science gallery lab

DETROIT (AP) — A multimedia exhibition exploring struggle, survival and success is the inaugural offering at the Science Gallery Lab Detroit .

HUSTLE is set to debut Saturday at the new facility dubbed by its creators as “part art gallery, part science lab, part theater.” They add in a release “the spirit of the hustle” embodies Detroit’s history, industry and art.

The exhibit is aimed at 15- to 25-year-olds and will feature works meant to encourage audience participation and connection.

HUSTLE, which is free and open to the public, runs through Aug. 25.

Organizers say Science Gallery Lab Detroit, developed with Michigan State University, is the first venue of its kind in the Americas. The first Science Gallery was developed at Dublin’s Trinity College a decade ago.

