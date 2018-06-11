When Jessica Griffin’s 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk went to sleep the night of June 5, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. The girl had been at a T-ball game the night before and was “perfectly fine,” Griffin told Mississippi News Now. They even washed the girl’s hair when they got back to their home.

But when the girl awoke the next morning, something wasn’t right. In a post on Facebook, Griffen, of Grenada, Mississippi, said her daughter “couldn’t walk.”

“I was just thinking that her legs were asleep until I noticed that she couldn’t hardly talk,” writes Griffin.

She tells the TV station that the girl fell “as soon as her feet hit the floor.” When she brushed Kailyn’s hair, she saw it: a tick had latched on to the girl’s scalp.

Click here to continue.