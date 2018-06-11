Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey found himself back pedaling after tweeting about using Chick-fil-A’s mobile app, saying he’d forgotten about the fast-food chain’s history of opposing gay marriage.

Dorsey found himself the subject of a tweetstorm after he posted a screenshotshowing how he’d saved 10 percent using Chick-fil-A’s app at one of the fast-food chain’s outlets in Los Angeles.

“This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, Jack,” tweeted former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, noting June is the month designated to celebrate LGBT communities around the world.

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018

Others also chimed in, with Dorsey offering a mea culpa in reply to O’Brien, saying he “completely forgot” about the company’s background — a statement that didn’t go over well with some conservative Christians, who also took to social media to weigh in.

You’re right. Completely forgot about their background — jack (@jack) June 10, 2018

