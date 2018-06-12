WIXOM, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in suburban Detroit.

The crash happened Monday evening in Wixom.

Police say the driver left before authorities arrived and the vehicle involved in the crash was found abandoned shortly afterward in Oakland County’s Commerce Township. Wixom Director of Public Safety Ron Moore says the driver was being sought.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

