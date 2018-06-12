(CBS DETROIT) – Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Saturday, June 30th the Farmington Hills Police Department and Farmington Youth Assistance are hosting ‘Youth Career Day.’

Young people who are interested in working in law enforcement are encouraged to come out and see what it’s all about.

Students will learn evidence gathering techniques, watch K-9 Argos in action, experience live simulations and speak one-on-one with officers.

Here are the details:

Date: Saturday, June 30, 2018

Location: Farmington Hills Police Station, 31655 W Eleven Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Session 1: (Ages 8 to 12) 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Session 2: (Ages 13 to 18) 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

Click here to RSVP by June 16.

For more information call Crime Prevention at (248) 871-2750