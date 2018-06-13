DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer who pleaded guilty to taking bribes has been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison.

Charles Wills admitted getting $4,000 in exchange for sending abandoned or stolen vehicles to a collision shop. In February, the 53-year-old pleaded guilty to extortion, one of five convictions in the investigation.

All were accused of using their positions as police officers to get cash for steering cars to certain shops. Another officer is awaiting trial.

The government says Wills wrote false police reports and introduced another officer to the scheme. He was sentenced Tuesday.

