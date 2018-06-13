WIXOM (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old bicyclist in suburban Detroit.

The Wixom Police Department says its officers with help from federal and state law enforcement agencies arrested the Commerce Township man without incident Tuesday afternoon in Lansing.

The crash Monday evening in Wixom killed 14-year-old Justin Lee of Wixom. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A minivan the suspect was driving at the time of the crash was found abandoned.

Wixon Director of Public Safety Ron Moore said the suspect drove the damaged minivan for nearly two miles to a mobile home park, where he parked it and left in a pickup truck.

