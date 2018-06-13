Portugal– Authorities in Portugal believe that two tourists plummeted to their deaths Tuesday while trying to snap a selfie.

The incident happened at Pescadores Beach as the victims — a man and a woman — were standing on a 100-meter beach wall. They most likely lost their balance on top of the wall while attempting to take a photograph of themselves, stated Cdr. Rui Pereira with the Port Authority of Cascais.

It is possible, Pereira added, that they could have fallen while simply trying to climb over the wall.

News agencies in Portugal reported that one of the tourists was British while the other was Australian. They have not been identified.

VIA (CBSDFW.COM)

