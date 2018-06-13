LANSING (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Lawmakers voted 68-40 Tuesday night for two main bills to create a Lawful Internet Gaming Act that would regulate online versions of licensed casino games.

Thirty-five percent of profits from the platforms would go into a new Internet Gaming Fund to enforce regulations. Five percent would go to the Michigan transportation fund, another 5 percent would be put into the school state aid fund and the rest would go to the city of Detroit — which has the state’s only non-tribal casinos.

If the bills pass the Senate and then the governor’s desk, Michigan would join a wave of states currently exploring the online gambling industry as a source of revenue. Critics say the proposal would enable gambling addicts, especially young adults.

The Senate is not expected to consider the legislation until after it returns from a summer break.

