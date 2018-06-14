#Hashtag Lunchbag Detroit will make a huge splash into 2018 with their first summer event. The organizations goal is to combat hunger in Detroit, with a goal of feeding 1,000 people in need.

Volunteers will gather Saturday, June 23rd to assemble and distribute meals.

There will be a live DJ during the packing event, and multiple drop-off locations for people to bring packed lunches.

Lunches will be distributed by participants and the organization following the event. Food and monetary donations are welcomed and encouraged.

#Hashtag Lunchbag has spawned to multiple cities across the world in a very short period of time and is on its way to ending world hunger, one lunch bag at a time.

The #Hashtag Lunchbag volunteers have served nearly 20,000 meals in over 22 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Detroit joined the Hashtag movement in the summer of 2014, feeding over 6,000+ people in need throughout the city. The movement has promoted paying it forward through the use of social media.

The Detroit chapter, powered through Volunteer Detroit, has packed and distributed over 6,000 lunches, with large support of community sponsors and partners. This event will kickoff the summer season of volunteerism and community service for Volunteer Detroit, which provides opportunities for community engagement throughout the city.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 23 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: The Matrix Center 13560 McNichols E, Detroit, MI, 48205

For more information click here.

