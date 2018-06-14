Filed Under:detroit, Michael Jackson

DETROIT (AP) — It seems the late King of Pop won’t get a street named after him in Motown, at least not at this point.

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that a ceremony planned for Friday for Michael Jackson Avenue has been cancelled.

The newspaper says Jackson’s siblings originally were under the impression that the Jackson 5 would be honored with the street name as part of Detroit Music Weekend. But the city prohibits ceremonial street designations for groups or organizations.

Stephen Grady, Council President Brenda Jones’ chief of staff, says the council still plans “to do something for the Jackson 5.”

Four of Jackson’s brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon — still are scheduled to perform during the festival.

The Gary, Indiana, brothers signed in 1968 with Detroit’s Motown. Michael Jackson was 50 when he died in 2009 in Los Angeles from a prescription drug overdose.

