It was the talk of how to engage more Michigan voters and a ballot effort underway called Promote the Vote which kicked off the roundtable on “Michigan Matters.”

Kary Moss, of the ACLU, Barbara McQuade, a professor at UM Law School, and Denise Ilitch, CEO at Ilitch Enterprises, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer/host of the show, to talk about it and other issues. The show airs at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

Promote the Voter is a coalition of local organizations working to make voting more accessible thru a ballot initiative which would amend Michigan’s Constitution. It includes things like making it easier for the military to vote, absentee voting and straight ticket voting.

Proponents need to submit 315,654 valid petition signatures by July 9 to make it to November’s ballot.

The roundtable also discussed former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s plea to President Donald Trump to pardon him so he can get out of prison. He is serving a 28-year sentence for wrongdoing while leading Michigan’s largest city.

Then Flynn the Bichon Frise, who won “Best in Show” at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, who lives in Metro Detroit, stopped by with his co-owner Lorrie Carlton. She talked about life for the six-year-old superstar following his amazing feat.

Flynn is only the second Bichon Frise to win the top award in the 142 histories of the competition which is the Oscars of dog shows.

Flynn will be appearing at the upcoming Detroit Dog Show being held June 23 and 24th at Suburban Show Place. Jim Ham, a member of Detroit Kennel Club, also appeared to talk up the event.

Then Dan Clinton, a volunteer at Holy Redeemer Grade School, and Mike Kroury, president of Detroit Cristo Rey High School, appeared to discuss the two schools in southwest Detroit.

Clinton discussed an upcoming fundraiser, “Night Out with Mickey Lolich & Mickey Stanley,” being held Wed, June 20, to raise money to underwrite most of the tuition for the grade school’s student body.

Tickets can be purchased at 313-841-5230.

Clinton mentioned the event, which was launched by Dan Ewald, longtime former media relations director of the Detroit Tigers who attended the grade school who started the fundraiser to keep the school open.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.