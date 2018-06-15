MICHIGAN — A rise in non-medical exemptions by families to opt out of vaccinations for their kids have created hotspots in the U.S. where the risk of contracting diseases like measles are growing, according to a new study.

In Michigan, three cities are not vaccinating, it says: Detroit, Troy and Warren.

The study, published in the Public Library of Science journal PLOS Medicine, found 12 of 18 states allowing exemptions to vaccines for religious or philosophical reasons have shown an increase in the number of kindergarten-age children enrolled in school with NMEs since 2009, USA Today reported.

Researchers studied data on exemptions using data from the 18 states and CDC, focusing on school years from 2009-10 to 2016-17. As a result, hotspots have developed where the risk of kids getting diseases like measles has jumped because of the growing number of non-medical exemptions, according to the report.

Click here to continue.