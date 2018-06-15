SEATTLE (CBS Local)- If you’re the type of person that enjoys being 500 feet off the ground dangling from a harness, then the Space Needle has the perfect job for you.

The city’s iconic landmark is looking to hire four window cleaners to take care of the 176 tons of glass, covering over 20,000 square feet, that was added to the structure during its most recent redesign.

The Space Needle’s head glasskeeper, Paul Best, gave a job description to Q13 FOX that is only slightly terrifying.

“This isn’t a job for the faint of heart,” Paul Best, who leads the Space Needle’s glass-keeping team, said in a statement. “All of the tower’s recently installed glass is located 500 feet in the air or higher, which will require my team to reach, climb and crawl on more than 300 panels of glass to keep the tower’s floor-to-ceiling views pristine for every guest.”

The job reportedly pays $15 an hour, the city’s minimum wage, and is one of a number of jobs that the Space Needle is looking to fill as the tourism season ramps up.