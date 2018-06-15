Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

Friday, June 15, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

CLEVELAND -210

Facing Corey Kluber usually presents a not-good matchup for the other team, but this is REALLY not a good one for the Twins, who over 129 career at-bats by the current lineup have 19 hits (.147 average). On the very opposite end, the Indians have 174 career at-bats against Kyle Gibson and are batting a robust .368. Expect more fireworks from a Cleveland team that leads the majors in batting at home and is 10-1 when favored by such a money line margin.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (79-36 in last 115 MLB ML picks)

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

Friday, June 15, 2018, 7:35 pm ET

ATLANTA -133

As much as my advanced computer doesn’t like Clayton Richard’s matchup with this Braves offense, it has the Padres’ offense really struggling against Brandon McCarthy. Take the Braves to roll at home.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (60-38 in last 98 MLB picks)

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:05 pm ET

COLORADO -110

The matchups favor the Rockies already, but my simulations really like Colorado’s offense against the Rangers’ Yohander Mendez, averaging a stunning seven runs per game over 10,000 simulations. The Rockies win 70 percent of those simulations, as well. For a near-even price, Colorado is a strong play.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (60-38 in last 98 MLB picks)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:10 pm ET

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -200

The Dodgers are on a mighty roll, winners of three straight and eight of 10. The Giants are headed in the opposite direction, and this pitching matchup favors L.A. The home Dodgers are winning a whopping 76 percent of my simulations, making even this lofty -200 price a great value. Go with Los Angeles.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (60-38 in last 98 MLB picks)

>>MORE: See all MLB picks