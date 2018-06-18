DETROIT (AP) — They didn’t get a street named after them, but they did get the keys to the city.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon Jackson got a warm reception Friday in the hometown of Motown Records and were given the ceremonial keys to the city by Detroit police Chief James Craig.

The celebration was initially supposed to have included the renaming of a street after their more famous brother, Michael, but the plan was abandoned after it emerged that the brothers had thought the street would be named after The Jackson 5.

A Detroit ordinance prohibits streets from being ceremonially renamed after groups or organizations.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 from a prescription drug overdose at age 50.

