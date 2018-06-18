Filed Under:cooling centers, detroit, health, heat

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen recreation centers in Detroit will be operated as air-conditioned cooling centers on excessively hot days this summer.

The city says Monday that residents can visit the centers during normal business hours to stay cool. Some of the centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extremely warm temperatures have settled over the Detroit area in recent days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen says Sunday’s high in the Detroit area was 96 degrees. Monday’s high was expected to reach 92 degrees.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen