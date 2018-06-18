MICHIGAN — Del Monte is recalling its veggie trays across the Midwest, which include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. The trays are believed to be the source of a microscopic parasite that causes intestinal illness, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They have been investigating a cluster of cyclosporiasis illnesses associated with recalled Del Monte vegetable trays in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The trays were sold in six-, 12 and 28 ounces. As of June 15, 2018, CDC has reported 78 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in persons from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan who reportedly consumed the vegetable trays.

